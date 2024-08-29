Starlink Debuts in Botswana Three Months After License Approval

By / / Top 10 News

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, has officially launched in Botswana, three months after the approval of its operating license. The service includes hardware priced at $363, shipping at $24, and a monthly subscription fee of $52. This launch follows a year of negotiations with the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA). According to people familiar with the matter, the BOCRA rejected Starlink’s license application in February 2024 due to missing information. However, the BOCRA denies these claims. Nevertheless, the license approval came after a May 2024 meeting between President Masisi and Starlink executives in Dallas, following which Masisi intervened, urging BOCRA to grant the license. Starlink now joins a competitive market dominated by local mobile network operators and broadband providers.

SOURCE: TECHCABAL

