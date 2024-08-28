Standard Chartered And WomHub Launch Second Women In Tech Incubator Programme To Empower Female Entrepreneurs

Standard Chartered, in partnership with WomHub, is excited to announce the launch of the second Women in Tech (WiT) Incubator Programme in South Africa. Following the success of the inaugural programme in 2023, this initiative is set to support more women entrepreneurs through education, mentorship and investment opportunities.

Originally introduced in the Americas in 2014 by Standard Chartered, the Women in Tech (WiT) Incubator Programme has grown significantly over the past decade. It has uplifted female entrepreneurs across Africa and supported women in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Manufacturing) fields. The programme’s primary goal is to advance gender equality and foster innovation through mentorship, education, networking, funding and community support.

Chris Egberink, CEO of Standard Chartered in South Africa, said, “Promoting gender diversity and female leadership in technology is essential for driving economic growth and sparking innovation. At Standard Chartered, our Women in Tech Incubator Programme is not just a commitment—it’s a real effort to empower women entrepreneurs with the resources, support and opportunities they need to thrive. Since 2014, we have witnessed the remarkable impact this programme has had on thousands of businesses, and we’re committed to continuing this legacy. By helping these women grow their enterprises, we’re not just creating jobs, but also contributing to a more inclusive and innovative tech industry.”

The 12-week comprehensive programme beginning in September 2024, will welcome 15 selected startups. A rigorous selection process will identify startups with the potential to scale. Participants will receive practical training, guidance from industry leaders and opportunities to connect with investors and partners.

At the end of the incubation period, five finalists will each receive USD 10,000 in non-dilutive seed funding to further accelerate their growth. The success of the first cohort, which featured 15 startups showcasing innovative ideas in fintech, healthtech, propertytech and edutainment, has generated significant excitement for the second edition.

Pretty Kubyane, founder of eFama, one of the three South Africa-based female-led startups from the inaugural programme that was awarded ZAR 100,000 in equity-free rewards, said, “Being part of the very first Women in Tech Incubator Programme last year was a transformative experience for me and my company, eFama. The programme gave us the tools and support to overcome significant challenges, such as expanding our market reach and refining our commercial model. With expert guidance and a strong community, we were able to connect farmers directly with buyers, ensuring they are paid within days, not months. Today, eFama has grown exponentially—we have raised significant capital, created jobs and empowered other women in the industry. This programme didn’t just support our business; it laid the foundation for long-term success.”

Naadiya Moosajee, co-founder of WomHub, said, “At WomHub, we have spent nearly two decades building ecosystems that empower women and girls across the STEM fields. Our collaboration with Standard Chartered on the Women in Tech Incubator Programme has been instrumental in advancing this mission. Last year, we had the privilege of supporting 15 incredible female founders, helping them navigate the complex journey of growing their businesses. The intentionality behind this partnership is crucial — together, we address the specific challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in technical fields, where the lack of capital and belief in their capabilities is a significant barrier. Programmes like this not only provide essential funding but also create opportunities for these women to transform their ideas into thriving businesses that positively impact their communities and society. It’s about more than just economic development; it’s about social inclusion and building a better future for all.”

For more information about the programme, please visit SCWiT – WomHub or contact Senamile@womhub.com