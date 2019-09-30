Standard Bank Scoops Awards At SIBOS

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has received a number of industry awards from Global Finance, presented on the side-lines of the annual 2019 SIBOS conference held in London.

Hasan Khan, Standard Bank

“We are pleased to have received these awards which serve as recognition of our Africa-focused strategy, and bear testament to our role in continuing to drive Africa’s growth,” said Hasan Khan, Group Head of Transactional Products and Services for Standard Bank Group.

In all, Global Finance Magazine awarded Standard Bank 9 accolades, across several award categories for 2019, including:

Best trade finance provider in Angola

Best trade finance provider in Kenya

Best trade finance provider in South Africa

Best sub-custodian bank in Africa

Best Bank for cash management in Africa

Best Bank for liquidity management in Africa

Best treasury and cash management provider in Angola

Best treasury and cash management provider in Botswana

Best treasury and cash management provider in South Africa

“Standard Bank’s combination of our strong network and capabilities allows us to combine our transactional banking expertise on the ground, to deliver client centric solutions in our chosen markets, across Africa,” said Mr Khan.

Standard Bank has received additional industry accolades for excellence, winning Best Bank in Namibia and Uganda in the 2019 Euromoney Awards of Excellence. EMEA Finance awarded Standard Bank its Best Trade Finance Services in Africa for 2019 and Global Trade Review (GTR) also named Standard Bank Best Trade Finance Bank in East Africa, 2019.

Standard Bank was also recently named Best Transaction Bank of the Year for Africa by The Banker in their Transaction Banking 2019 awards.

As the largest lender by assets in Africa, Standard Bank remains resolute on its Africa strategy and will continue to play a leading role in facilitating trade and capital flows in multiple currencies between African countries themselves, as well as between Africa and prominent international trade corridors.

Standard Bank Group is the largest African bank by assets with a unique footprint across 20 African countries. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, we are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with share code SBK, and the Namibian Stock Exchange, share code SNB.

Standard Bank has a 156-year history in South Africa and started building a franchise outside southern Africa in the early 1990s.

Our strategic position, which enables us to connect Africa to other select emerging markets as well as pools of capital in developed markets, and our balanced portfolio of businesses, provide significant opportunities for growth.

The group has more than 53 000 employees, approximately 1 200 branches and over 9 000 ATMs on the African continent, which enable it to deliver a complete range of services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth management.

Headline earnings for 2018 were R27.9 billion (about USD2.1 billion) and total assets were R2.1 trillion (about USD148 billion). Standard Bank’s market capitalisation at 31 December 2018 was R289 billion (USD20 billion).

The group’s largest shareholder is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 20,1% shareholding. In addition, Standard Bank Group and ICBC share a strategic partnership that facilitates trade and deal flow between Africa, China and select emerging markets.