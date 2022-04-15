The first R2 million from Standard Bank is on its way to assist non-profit organisations (NGOs) that operate in KwaZulu-Natal to provide relief in the form of food, shelter and necessities to those whose lives have been upended by the devastation caused by mass flooding in the province.
The first tranche of relief that Standard Bank has made available will be split equally between the Gift of the Givers Foundation, and OneFarm Share, which is a platform that facilitates the collection of edible surplus food from farmers and the distribution of this produce to community organisations in need.
“It is with deep regret and sadness that we learn of the extent of the devastation caused by heavy rain and flooding in KZN,” says Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa. “The impact of this event on people’s lives will be felt for a long time to come. We mourn the loss of human life and extend our heartfelt condolences to all those family members, friends and colleagues who have lost loved ones. Right now, the greatest need is emergency humanitarian relief: shelter, necessities, clothing, and food. As such, we have donated an initial R1 million to Gift of the Givers, with whom we have a record of accomplishment of working together in similar situations,” he says. “And we are also donating R1 million to our partners at OneFarm Share to ensure food reaches NGOs who are supporting flood-impacted communities with emergency food relief.”
He added that food insecurity levels, which were already critical in parts of the province prior to the flooding, will only worsen in the months to come. “This is a time when the services of NGOs such as OneFarm Share are critical and require all the support they can get in order to mitigate further social instability.”
OneFarm Share is an innovative platform founded by the bank, in partnership with agritech pioneer, HelloChoice, and FoodForward SA, the largest food distribution non-profit in South Africa. Through the initiative, Standard Bank and its partners have provided over six million meals to vulnerable people – food that would otherwise go to waste. In July last year, OneFarm Share distributed more than 80 tons of food to registered charity organisations that serve needy communities and areas in KZN following the unrest that erupted in the province. The platform allows corporate donors and the public to help too.
Standard Bank is calling out to its employees, customers, and businesses in South Africa to assist it in raising more money to assist those in need. The bank will match, through its Rand4Rand initiative, all donations made by employees to Gift of the Givers and OneFarm Share. The bank is supporting staff members who have become victims to the flooding and is providing its assistance to impacted employees in the region.
“We have a donation page on Snapscan that can be used to send funds directly to the NGOs,” says Fuzile. “Whether you are a Standard Bank customer or not, anyone can use Snapscan. Download the app and you can donate directly to the organisation of your choice.”
He added that Standard Bank remains in close contact with its NGO partners to understand what the greatest needs are and is committed to doing everything possible to provide its support so that families, communities, and businesses receive the assistance they require in the wake of the natural disaster.