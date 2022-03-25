Standard Bank is sustaining its commitment to gender equality and women’s economic development through its inaugural sponsorship of the International Women’s Forum South Africa’s (IWFSA) 20th Anniversary Celebration.
The bank is supporting this elegant gala event on the heels of International Women’s Day earlier this month, the event, will be hosted on 24 March in Johannesburg as a hybrid event that’ll be livestreamed on IWFSA’s YouTube channel, and physically limited to 100 attendees, most of whom are members or mentees of the IWFSA. The event will be streamed to 7500 members of the International Women’s Forum (IWF) in 34 countries.
The event will induct remarkable South African women who have opened the way for women to reach their potential in the business world and other spheres of society into a Hall of Femme. This celebration of greatness in women will take place in the presence of IWF president Helen Rule and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe-Ramaphosa.
Standard Bank Chief Executive Lungisa Fuzile says the bank is honoured to be associated with the event that will recognise women for promoting gender equality and excellent leadership. “Standard Bank’s purpose is as follows: Africa is our home; we drive her growth. But we will only see the continent come into her own when we draw on the diverse talents and capabilities of people across society. As Standard Bank, we are throwing our weight behind various initiatives that are empowering, celebrating and advancing women across the continent with the vision of unlocking economic growth and prosperity for African communities.”
IWFSA President Irene Charnley says the organisation is grateful for the support of Standard Bank in empowering the next generation of women leaders and recognising outstanding contributions across business and society. “The gala event will pave the way for the IWF to continue supporting women’s rise in South Africa and across the continent. The event will inaugurate 3 honoree women into a Hall of Femme, highlight some of the milestones we have achieved and announce the IWFSA’s next chapter against the backdrop of unique South African art and musical talent like Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Imilonji KaNtu Choral Society who celebrate their 40th anniversary this year.”
Standard Bank shares the IWF’s mission of advancing women’s leadership and championing equality. The IWF builds significant relationships between C-level women across countries and careers. Its members include inventors, entrepreneurs, CEOs, heads of state, academics, scientists, astronauts, Olympic athletes, artists, filmmakers, financiers, and philanthropists.
The sponsorship of IWFSA’s event forms part of wider efforts by Standard Bank to advance gender equality. The Bank has committed to growing its representation of women in leadership positions while contributing to the economic empowerment of women on the continent by supporting smart agriculture projects in Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi and South Africa.
“Standard Bank is clearly committed to ensuring that we make a proportionate contribution towards gender equality,” says Fuzile. “We have great appreciation for the organisations and individuals who are working hard to shift imbalances of the past and paving the way for women to play a more equal role in our society. The IWFSA and its members must be commended for their efforts and as Standard Bank, we will continue to provide our support to those initiatives and organisations that are creating space for women at the proverbial table.”