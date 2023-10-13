Standard Bank Group is pleased to announce its inclusion in Forbes’ prestigious list of the World’s Best Employers for 2023. This accolade is a testament to the organisation’s unwavering commitment to its employees, its customers, and its steadfast focus on Africa.

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, conducts rigorous independent surveys, covering a diverse and vast sample of over 170,000 employees from 55 countries. What sets this recognition apart is that it relies on anonymous feedback from employees, avoiding any influence from employers. Each employee was given the opportunity to openly express their opinions, thus ensuring an unbiased evaluation.

Standard Bank Group’s remarkable journey to becoming one of the world’s best employers has been marked by continuous improvement and a commitment to excellence. In the 2023 rankings, Standard Bank Group proudly holds the 130th position out of 700 companies globally, a significant leap from its 2021 ranking at 441st out of 800 companies.

Standard Bank Group’s CEO, Sim Tshabalala, emphasized the significance of this recognition, saying, “We are honoured to be among the seven best employers from Africa, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to empowering our employees to deliver consistently excellent service to all our customers.”

The recognition as one of the World’s Best Employers is a testament to the bank’s core values, which revolve around empowering our employees and delivering consistently excellent service to all its customers. It also signifies Standard Bank Group’s commitment to building a globally renowned brand that attracts top talent from around the world.

Inclusion on Forbes’ list of the World’s Best Employers 2023 serves as both an acknowledgment of Standard Bank Group’s outstanding reputation as an Employer of Choice and the success it has achieved as a financial institution dedicated to Africa’s growth and prosperity. It also indicates to prospective recruits that Standard Bank Group is among the elite employers on a global scale.

The criteria for the evaluation included respondents’ willingness to recommend their employer brands and their overall satisfaction with various work-related aspects. Standard Bank Group’s impressive performance in these areas highlights its commitment to creating a positive and empowering work environment for its employees.

“This recognition is a testament to Standard Bank Group’s commitment to its employees and its customers. The Standard Bank Group remains dedicated to delivering exceptional financial services and contributing to the economic development of the continent,” concludes Tshabalala.