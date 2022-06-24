Standard Bank Group To Host Influential African Investors, Policymakers, And Corporates In London To Drive Africa’s Long Term Growth

Standard Bank Group is bringing together institutional investors, policymakers and top African corporates to discuss Africa’s growth and investment opportunities at its flagship international event, the Africa Investors’ Conference. The event, in collaboration with ICBC Standard Bank, will take place at the Standard Bank offices in London from June 28th to 30th.
The agenda-setting conference, now in its 12th year, provides an effective strategic platform for targeted business engagements by connecting institutional investors, senior management from Africa’s top listed companies and African policymakers.
This year, the conference is returning to an in-person format having taken place virtually for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 10 policymakers are expected to be present at the conference, as well as 62 corporates and over 150 investors, with the majority travelling to London. During the course of the three days, over 2000 meetings are expected to be facilitated.
Across the three days, Standard Bank is welcoming some of Africa’s leading policymakers to share unique insights during the conference’s headline plenary sessions. These sessions will provide nuanced insight from those driving Africa’s strategies to attract foreign investment, concentrating on relevant monetary and fiscal policy initiatives.
Notable speakers include South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance for Nigeria, Ernest Addison, Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, and Mozambique’s Vice Minister of Economy and Finance, Dr. Amílcar Paia Tivane. Attendees will also hear addresses from representatives of Eskom, the South African electricity public utility company, and Transnet, the South African rail, port and pipeline company.
This year’s conference will highlight the wealth of opportunities and innovation within Africa’s thriving fintech sector. Africa’s fintech development has accelerated dramatically in recent years, with peer-to-peer lending and the digitisation of SME’s critical to the continent’s growth. Up to 20 of the continent’s most exciting tech companies will be represented at the conference, including MarketForce and Helium Health.
In addition, attendees will hear from Standard Bank leaders and industry experts through discursive panel sessions focusing on specific sectors and issues most pertinent to facilitating investment into Africa. These include the trends and digital innovation within Africa’s fintech scene, gold mining in an age of sustainability, and the opportunities to finance Africa’s just energy transition.
Speaking ahead of the conference, Brian Marshall, Group Head of Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group, said: “The Africa Investors’ Conference has long been a hugely reputable forum for investors, who are provided unparalleled access to Africa’s top policymakers and corporates, all of whom are united in the idea of advancing Africa’s long-term prosperity. After two challenging yet highly successful years running the conference virtually, where we managed to facilitate thousands of investor meetings, we are very happy to be returning to our traditional in-person format this year. Our peers have told us there is no substitute for face-to-face collaboration for such engagements, and we are looking forward to welcoming participants to our London offices for three days of productive, meaningful dialogue to chart Africa’s next phase of growth.”