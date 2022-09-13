Spokesperson: Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer & High Net Worth Clients at Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank, the continent’s largest financial services organisation by assets, has claimed the prestigious title of Best Private Bank in Africa, awarded by Global Private Banker and The Digital Banker at the 2022 Global Private Banking Innovation Awards.
The awards recognise and celebrate the world’s most outstanding private banks, family offices and wealth managers that deliver exceptional experiences through innovative business models and customer experiences.
“Walking away with this prestigious award is an absolute honour,” says Funeka Montjane, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer & High Net Worth Clients at Standard Bank Group. “The wealth management landscape has become increasingly complex and competitive over the last few years and our clients’ needs have shifted dramatically. This kind of recognition demonstrates our commitment to providing superior experiences and advice to our clients to help them navigate that environment. We have managed to achieve this because of our expansive footprint and experience on the continent while leveraging cutting-edge technology that help us to gain a deeper understanding of our clients’ unique needs. This enables us to deliver innovative and personalised solutions that unlock growth opportunities for our clients and the African continent at large.”
She adds: “Our purpose is as follows: Africa is our home, we drive her growth. And this is ultimately what motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and finding new and innovative ways to serve our clients’ needs and improve their lives.”
The proliferation of digital technology led to rapid changes within several industries, from banking and finance to retail. The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic meant digital transformation efforts have been fast-tracked. Financial institutions like Standard Bank who have been building seamless digital products and services prior to the pandemic, are seeing the benefits of their foresight, as customers recognise the advantages of digital options and adapt to new ways of banking.
The Global Private Banking Innovations Awards provide a way to acknowledge the private banks, wealth managers and family offices who not only recognised the importance of delivering exceptional experiences through innovative business models and customer experiences but also acted proactively by raising the bar in delivering excellent customer service, offering superior products, and embracing technology, giving their teams the freedom to re-imagine the entire industry.
“Over the last few years, Standard Bank has heavily invested in technology as we continue to evolve from a traditional financial services organisation to a digitally enabled, diversified and universal bank. This is enabling us to transform experiences for our clients and to truly add value to their lives. We are thrilled with this recent accolade and will continue to work tirelessly to make sure that we deliver the best private banking services in Africa,” Montjane concludes.