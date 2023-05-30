Standard Bank has been named as most admired financial services brand, as announced by Brand Africa in the release of its latest research and rankings.

Standard Bank was crowned ahead of its competitors in a specific category ranking of the Top 25 financial services brands on the continent jumping from its 6th ranking position in 2022.

Brand Africa’s list is based on a survey and rankings conducted by Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership, across 32 African countries that account for more than 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.

“As Africa’s largest banking group by assets, operating in 20 markets across the continent, we are humbled to have been recognised as we regard ourselves as a uniquely ‘Made-in- Africa’ brand. It’s an affirmation that our strategy of driving Africa’s growth is paying dividends.

“Our business activities are directed toward addressing Africa’s development challenges. By helping individuals, businesses, governments and other entities to save, borrow, invest and insure, we help to facilitate productive economic activity, create jobs, enable infrastructure development and support the delivery of essential public services, including education and health,” said Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Chief Operating Officer.

She adds: “The most successful brands are often the most relevant, and remaining relevant means constantly evolving, and changing with developing client requirements. This recognition as our continent most admired financial services brand is testament to our people who are passionate about Africa, passionate about putting our clients at the centre of our business and making their lives better.”