Standard Bank Celebrates Triumphant Moments In The Lives Of South Africans

It goes without saying that the last two years have been a challenging time for so many. Dreams and goals were placed on hold to deal with the fallout of disruptive events. In these exceptional times, it is more important than ever to share and celebrate successes achieved.
In the spirit of positivity and progress, Standard Bank has launched its “Signature Moments” campaign – an amplification of the company’s existing “How About Now” retail brand proposition, which was created in 2021. Through the campaign, the bank is challenging South Africans to aspire to achieve their signature moments by acting now. Despite the many obstacles faced, our resilience as a population has enabled us to move forward.
Both “Signature Moments” and “How About Now” speak to the broader narrative of “It Can Be” – Standard Bank’s overarching brand positioning. Refreshed in 2020, this message of hope and optimism reminds all of us that our dreams are valid and attainable, but only if we start working towards them today. It also reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing the support, tools, and offerings its customers need to turn their dreams into actionable realities.
Through the inspirational “Signature Moments” campaign, Standard Bank is calling on all South Africans to share their stories and join in on celebrating the milestones and achievements of their peers. The campaign is dedicated to showcasing people’s triumphant moments, such as purchasing a house or car, graduating from university, or buying furniture for your grandmother. All these occurrences serve as mementoes of what we have accomplished and what is possible.
“At Standard Bank, we are encouraging South Africans to celebrate their milestones by sharing their journeys with us. The aim is to place emphasis on the importance of honouring small wins and special moments and acknowledges the courage and determination it takes to fearlessly pursue our dreams until they come true,” explains Schalk Kotze, Head of Affluent Banking at Standard Bank South Africa.
“We believe in your dreams and want you to achieve them. Through our unique solutions, we can empower you to seek out the opportunities that will pave the way to your Signature Moments. There’s no better time than the present moment to take inspired action to support your goals and create a better tomorrow, today,” concludes Kotze.