Stanbic Bank And Mastercard Introduce Elite Cards With Premium Travel, Lifestyle And Insurance Benefits

Two new cards: The Stanbic World Elite Card and Stanbic World Card

Cards to give clients access to 1200 global airport lounges in over 135 countries

World Elite cardholders to enjoy up to 30% discount in over 800 participating golf clubs worldwide including Kenya.

This is the first World Elite Mastercard in East Africa

Stanbic Bank Kenya and Mastercard have partnered to introduce two new world class credit cards to the Bank’s affluent clients across the region.

Categorized into the Stanbic World card and Stanbic World Elite card, the cards are designed to offer an elevated experience for affluent clients, with special benefits such as airport lounge access, global customer assistance services, concierge services, premium memberships and wide range discounts.

The cards tie into the Bank’s affluent banking proposition which aims to deliver innovative, exclusive and customer-centred banking solutions and services. Positioned under Stanbic’s Personal and Private Banking division, the affluent proposition exposes clients to exclusive and personalized solutions that will unlock a new realm of luxurious experiences for Stanbic’s esteemed clientele.

Speaking at the media engagement event, Abraham Ongenge, Head of Personal & Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Kenya said,“We pride ourselves in being a Bank that connects clients with a suite of premium benefits, rewards and exclusive solutions. We believe that our clients deserve access to premium, secure and seamless services, which is why we continue to design and introduce solutions that make it easier for them to transact, live and work. In a fast-moving world, access to the right platforms, solutions and services can be a gamechanger. These cards will not only give our clients access to premium benefits but will also position them to gain from exclusive experiences and solutions. Further, with time and cost savings inbuilt into the card experience, clients can focus on their work, travel or leisure experiences fully and without disruptions.’’

Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President & Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard added, “At Mastercard, we are committed to developing cutting-edge financial solutions that align with our clients’ aspirations and suit their lifestyles. Our collaboration with Stanbic Bank aims to deliver exceptional banking experiences to the cardholders blending comfort and luxury seamlessly. The Mastercard World Elite Metal credit card will provide access to premier services and exclusive benefits, immersing clients in unparalleled luxury and elegance.”

The launch of these cards represents a strategic collaboration between Stanbic Bank and Mastercard to deliver premium services and value to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Designed with security and convenience in mind, this card includes the latest contactless payment technology and fraud protection services.

Cardholders will enjoy access to a suite of exclusive benefits, tailored privileges, and unique experiences:

Stanbic World Card

This premium card offers access to global experiences, including VIP airport lounges, luxury car rental services and exclusive rewards programs. Other benefits also include complimentary travel insurance, priority hotel bookings, and discounts at retail outlets from Carrefour, Glovo and Jumia.

Stanbic World Elite Card

This is the first metallic credit card in East Africa launched in collaboration with Mastercard. With this prestigious card, affluent clients will enjoy enhanced spending limits and a host of lifestyle privileges. From access to premium events and experiences to exclusive dining offers and curated travel itineraries, visa assistance services, shipping discounts and offers, this card provides rewards for the discerning customer. Cardholders will also benefit from 24/7 dedicated support and the highest level of financial flexibility.

Exclusive benefits cardholders get to enjoy:

Under the Mastercard Golf Program, World Elite cardholders enjoy an end-to-end online golf booking solution and up to 30% discount in over 800 participating golf clubs worldwide including Kenya

Cardholders will enjoy access to Unicaf scholarships for eligible candidates to pursue academic studies with its associate universities. The cardholders can access up to 75% scholarship off program’s tuition fees.

Other benefits Include:

Access to airport lounges globally via Mastercard Travel Pass

Exclusive dining and travel privileges and offers

Car Rental and Chauffeur Services/ discounts

Enhanced rewards and loyalty programs

24/7 dedicated concierge services

Comprehensive travel insurance

Mastercard Global Emergency Services

Fraud protection with the latest digital payment technology

At the core of Stanbic Bank’s affluent banking proposition are four key pillars that define its commitment to helping clients achieve both financial and personal fulfilment:

Bank Easily: Stanbic Bank is committed to providing its affluent clients with seamless, accessible banking services. Through a combination of cutting-edge digital platforms and dedicated relationship managers, clients can manage their finances with ease and convenience, no matter where they are. Invest Skilfully: Helping clients secure and grow their wealth is a priority for Stanbic. With expert investment advice tailored to individual financial objectives, the bank ensures that clients can make informed decisions that maximize returns while managing risk effectively. Plan Wisely: Stanbic Bank’s comprehensive financial planning services empower clients to build a secure future. From estate planning to retirement preparation, Stanbic helps clients create strategies that safeguard their wealth for generations to come. Live Joyfully: Banking with Stanbic goes beyond finances—it is about enhancing clients’ quality of life. From exclusive lifestyle privileges to premium travel experiences and curated events, Stanbic Bank aims to provide a richer, more rewarding experience for its clients.

Similarly,Stanbic Bank, has also been awarded the prestigious title of No. 1 Private Bank in Kenya by Global Finance, a recognition that reflects the bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior banking experiences for its affluent clients. This award further cements Stanbic Bank’s position as the market leader in providing personalized financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of high-net-worth individuals across the region.