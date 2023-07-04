Stakeholders Emphasize Need for Fair Contracts in Tanzania’s Mining Sector

Stakeholders in Tanzania’s mining sector have warned the country’s government to make sure contracts are signed to benefit the general public as natural resource discoveries increase. According to them, partnerships and investment agreements should boost productivity and benefit both investors and the government acting on behalf of its citizens. Their warning follows allegations that some nations having access to vast natural resources, such as oil and gas and minerals, have failed to provide for their populations as a result of ineffective management. In what is known as the “resource curse,” they said that a number of African nations have finally ended up descending into civil war and never-ending battles. During a session with specialists in the sector organized by the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI), representatives of the extractive industry relayed the warning.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER