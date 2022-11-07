SSP is Shaping Young Leaders of Tomorrow

SSP develops leaders for South Africa, who are committed to creating the society reflected in the South African Constitution.

Since its founding year SSP has trailblazed and pioneered in its quest to develop leaders from underserved communities and placed them in the top 25 schools in South Africa. 22 years on we’ve seen over 1500 graduates lead in various industries such as Commerce, Engineering, Law, Education, Creative Arts and Sciences. These young people lead both in corporate organisations, civil society, and as entrepreneurs.

With the generous contributions of institutional and individual donors from South Africa and the US, SSP gives five-year high school scholarships to academically distinguished Scholars from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. SSP Scholars are carefully selected following our competitive recruitment process that begins when they are in Grade 6, based on academic excellence, emotional intelligence, financial need and leadership potential. Successful candidates are then placed at our Partner Schools when they are in Grade 8.

We are appealing to 1,000 individuals in our community of SSP friends, alumn and mentors to step in and partner with us on this impactful mission to place one more scholar in our partner schools. With a donation of up to R25 000 you will be contributing towards developing future leaders. SSP is a Public Benefit Organisation, and all donations made are eligible for S18(a) certificates.

Your support is essential for SSP’s work to develop leaders for South Africa.

Supporting us by donating helps us contribute toward shaping young leaders of tomorrow.

If you are located in South Africa and would like to donate, SSP is a registered South African Section 18A trust, and donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law. Click Here If you are located outside of South Africa and would like to sponsor a child in USD, please visit our U.S. partner, Student Sponsorship Program South Africa, a U.S. 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Click Here

SSP’s commitment to young Scholars is financial, however, they go far beyond this by providing a suite of services, including psycho-social support, and providing for their personal development needs. SSP Scholar Programme Officers (SPOs), monitor the academic progress of the Scholar, as well as their psycho-social well-being. SSP Mentorship Programme, pairs each student with a Mentor, who is typically a successful professional. The Mentor provides additional guidance throughout the mentee’s high school career. When this relationship is properly nurtured, mutually-rewarding friendships that last well beyond the Scholar’s high school career, emerge from this programme.

The final component of the SSP model is leadership development. SSP’s vision is to develop “Leaders for South Africa” who are committed to the creation of a non-racist, non-sexist, democratic, united and prosperous South Africa as articulated in the South African Constitution.

For almost two decades, SSP Scholars have flourished and overcome their disadvantaged backgrounds,. Nearly all SSP Scholars matriculate with multiple distinctions, and attend or have attended a variety of esteemed tertiary institutions in South Africa, the US, and the UK.

Meet some of SSP’s Scholars:

Our hope is that once SSP Scholars become Alumni, they will remain committed to public service, and become people of influence and leaders in their respective careers.