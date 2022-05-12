Spotlighting and Celebrating Africa’s Entrepreneurs

The “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) prize competition, one of the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic programs has opened applications for its fourth annual edition. Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every sector, age group, and gender are to be now able to submit their applications, in either French and English, for a chance to become one of the Top 10 finalists. The official slogan of the competition, “It’s African Time”, is a bold call to action to all talented African entrepreneurs who are challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” – creating local impact and building a better, more inclusive future through their businesses. At the grand finale later this year, 10 finalists will take the stage to present their businesses to a panel of business legends to win a share of the US$1.5 million grant. The journey to the Finale will also include access to a community of international leaders and innovators, industry experts, investors and accelerators, as well multi-disciplinary boot camps and training sessions to help the finalists take their  businesses to the next level. 

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

