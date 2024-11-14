Spotify Release RADAR Documentary For Joshua Baraka – The Next Pan-African Star To Watch

Kampala-born singer-songwriter and producer Joshua Baraka, a rising Spotify RADAR Africa artist, is set to captivate global audiences with the release of his latest single “Lonely” alongside an intimate documentary. This upcoming phase marks a pivotal moment in Joshua’s career as he prepares to solidify his place on the international stage.

The documentary offers a rare glimpse into Joshua’s journey, featuring moments with his family, a visit to the boxing gym that shaped his discipline, and the premiere of “Lonely”, his next big hit. It provides fans with a deeper understanding of his roots, artistic process, and future ambitions.

As Joshua reflects on his RADAR Africa journey, he shares, “I’m really thankful to be part of the RADAR programme this year. It’s been an opportunity for me to showcase my art and show people a bit of my world. It feels good to be recognised by a programme that has birthed a lot of the artists I look up to. I hope this opens doors for other Ugandan artists like me.”

Joshua’s rise has been impressive. His debut EP, Growing Pains, saw collaborations with major names like Bien, King Promise, and Joeboy, while his breakthrough hit “NANA” has garnered over 5 million streams. His music has reached audiences across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with his tracks added to over 240,000 playlists on Spotify.

With “Lonely”, Joshua enters his next era, showcasing the unique sound and storytelling that have made him one of East Africa’s most exciting new artists.

Age group and Gender streaming Joshua Baraka in the last 28 days

Young adults form a significant portion of his audience, with 32% aged 23-27, 25% in the Gen Z bracket of 18-24, and 24% between 28-34 Gender: His audience is slightly male-dominated, with 60% male and 37% female listeners

