Species Reintroduction Programs in Africa Boost Safari Tourism

After the Rwandan genocide in 1994, lions became extinct in the Akagera National Park as refugees fled and settled in the area. In 2010, African Parks and the Rwandan government partnered together to reintroduce lions. Within Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique, local populations of African wild dogs have struggled to thrive after the devastating effects of the 1977–92 civil war. For twenty-eight months, wild dogs were relocated and successfully released into this area, with an impressive survival rate of 73%. In 2019, seven pangolins were reintroduced at Phinda Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal. The African Pangolin Working Group rescues pangolins from the illegal wildlife trade and rehabilitates them through what they call a “soft release” program.

