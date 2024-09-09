Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Parfait Onanga-Anyanga’s Message for African Union Day

Today, we celebrate African Union Day—a day that stands for Africa’ strength, resilience, unity, and the promises of its people’s irrepressible aspiration to freedom and agency.

The African Union has been at the forefront of championing peace, security, and sustainable development across the African continent.

From its tireless work in conflict prevention and resolution to its groundbreaking initiatives in peace support operations, peacebuilding and reconstruction, while advancing Africa’s economic integration.

The AU continues to be a beacon of hope for our shared future.

As the United Nations Special Representative to the African Union, I am honoured, on behalf of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to renew the United Nations’ commitment to support the AU’s leadership and mission in every way possible.

Together, we are addressing the challenges of our time—conflicts, inequality, poverty, climate change and violence extremism,—turning them into opportunities for progress and shared prosperity.

Africa’s greatest asset is its people—its resourceful women, its talented youth and its skillful innovators. On this African Union Day, let us reaffirm our dedication to empowering every African, ensuring that no one is left behind.

As we look ahead, let us do so with the confidence that together, the United Nations and the African Union will continue to make history—writing a new chapter of peace, unity, and prosperity for all.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).