Special Edition – Zimbabwe

Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke
This is a pivotal moment in the history of Zimbabwe, South Africa’s northern neighbor. It’s one of the African countries most often cited as needing structural reform given the 37 year rule of its president, Robert Mugabe, who has been in power since Zimbabwe achieved independence from British rule in 1980.
In this special edition, we bring you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event. You can see and hear the announcement “from the horse’s mouth” – the video statement from the Zimbabwean general who took over the airwaves of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, a timeline that explains the week that led up to Mugabe’s detention, and the personal Twitter feed of Trevor Ncube – owner of four newspapers in Zimbabwe whose view of events on the ground is one we read and trust.
We hope that this special edition accomplishes its goal – to make sure that you can quickly process multiple angles, from on the ground sources, about this important moment in the history of Zimbabwe.
As always, we welcome your feedback. We read each and every email you send.
Sincerely,
Teresa Clarke
Chairman & Executive Editor
Hear it from the Horse’s Mouth: Video of The Zimbabwe Military Statement on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation
See and hear Major Moyo of the Zimbabwe military’s statement on the coup. He addresses Mugabe’s well being and safety, speaks to civil servants and advises them to expect events to return shortly to a state of normalcy, and acknowledges the independent authority of the judiciary, and defers to the legislature as a democratic law making structure. He also encourages all citizens to enjoy rights and freedoms, and speaks to the need for investment and commitment to principles of democracy.
Timeline of Events: The week that led to Mugabe’s detention
6 November 2017 Mugabe fires vice president: Robert Mugabe fires his powerful vice-president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, clearing the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him as leader of Zimbabwe. Grace had accused 75-year-old Mnangagwa, a former intelligence chief, of being the “root cause of factionalism” in the ruling Zanu-PF party.
8 November 2017 Mnangagwa defiant: Mnangagwa reportedly flees to South Africa, but vows to return to Zimbabwe to lead party members. The party “is not personal property for you and your wife to do as you please,” Mnangagwa tells Mugabe in an angry five-page statement.
13 November 2017 Army chief issues warning: Zimbabwe’s army chief demands a halt to the purge in Zanu-PF, and warns that the military could intervene. “We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in,” General Constantino Chiwenga told a media conference attended by about 90 senior army officers.
14 November 2017 Army denies coup: A convoy of tanks is seen moving on the outskirts of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, but the military denies a coup. In an overnight declaration on state television, they say Mugabe is safe and they are “only targeting criminals around him”.
15 November 2017 Mugabe detained: Military vehicles take control of the streets of Harare in the early hours. South Africa says Mugabe has told its president, Jacob Zuma, by telephone that he is under house arrest but is “fine”.
Young women walk past an armoured personnel carrier in Harare. Photograph: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images
Analysis of the Situation: [Watch] CNBC Africa Interview of ex-ZANU member, Temba Mliswa
Former leading member of Mugabe’s political party analyses the current situation, and speaks to the economic consequences.
Is this a Coup or Not?
The Twitter feed of Trevor Ncube is a valuable, original source on the current situation. Trevor is Zimbabwean, and owns four major newspapers in Zimbabwe, as well as the controlling interest in the Mail & Guardian South Africa. We read his Twitter feed, and trust his personal accounts of the situation on the ground.
I can now confirm that Cabinet Ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere have been picked up from President Mugabe's "Blue Roof residence to KGV1 Military Barracks #Zimbabwe— Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) November 15, 2017
Zimbabweans Elated, but Cautious, as Mugabe Flounders
On the streets of Harare, the average citizen expressed amazement and delight that Mugabe’s long reign may be coming to a close. However, people also admitted concern about what is an uncertain future. A housewife, Kersenzia Moyo, told AFP, “We are happy with what has been done. We needed change. Our situation has been pathetic. The economy has been in the doldrums for a very long time.”