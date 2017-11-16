Special Edition – Zimbabwe

This is a pivotal moment in the history of Zimbabwe, South Africa’s northern neighbor. It’s one of the African countries most often cited as needing structural reform given the 37 year rule of its president, Robert Mugabe, who has been in power since Zimbabwe achieved independence from British rule in 1980.

In this special edition, we bring you what you need to know to be smart about this significant news event. You can see and hear the announcement “from the horse’s mouth” – the video statement from the Zimbabwean general who took over the airwaves of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, a timeline that explains the week that led up to Mugabe’s detention, and the personal Twitter feed of Trevor Ncube – owner of four newspapers in Zimbabwe whose view of events on the ground is one we read and trust.

We hope that this special edition accomplishes its goal – to make sure that you can quickly process multiple angles, from on the ground sources, about this important moment in the history of Zimbabwe.

