Special Edition on South Sudan with Guest Curator Forest Whitaker

We welcome Forest Whitaker as the guest curator for our inaugural Special Edition newsletter where we shine a spotlight on countries in Africa – sharing their history and heritage, vision and opportunities, successes and in some cases, their ongoing struggles.

We start off with South Sudan – the youngest country in Africa – who marks its 6th anniversary this year. Whitaker has spent much time there through his Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), largely focusing on skills training for the country’s young women and men.