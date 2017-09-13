FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Special Edition on South Sudan with Guest Curator Forest Whitaker

By |South Sudan, Top10 SPECIAL EDITION|
Forest Whitaker

Special Edition on South Sudan

– GUEST CURATOR –

Forest Whitaker

CEO/Founder of Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative
UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation
UN Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals
We welcome Forest Whitaker as the guest curator for our inaugural Special Edition newsletter where we shine a spotlight on countries in Africa – sharing their history and heritage, vision and opportunities, successes and in some cases, their ongoing struggles.

We start off with South Sudan – the youngest country in Africa – who marks its 6th anniversary this year. Whitaker has spent much time there through his Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), largely focusing on skills training for the country’s young women and men.

The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative established the Youth Peacemaker Network in South Sudan (YPN) as a Pilot Programme with youth from Jonglei State in 2012. This programme seeks to strengthen the leadership capacity of former child soldiers, orphans and youth impacted by conflicts and violence in South Sudan.

Let’s Help South Sudanese Youth Write Their Own History

We must think in the long term and we must not assume that South Sudan’s problems can be solved without South Sudanese themselves. Hence the importance of youth in my view: as citizens of the youngest country of the world, they have a whole page of history to write by and for themselves.

Click to read the full article.

Facts & Figures

South Sudan, officially the Republic of South Sudan, is a landlocked country in Eastern Africa that gained its independence from Sudan in 2011. Home to more than 12,5 million people, Juba is the capital, and largest city in the country. Current president Salva Kiir Mayardit was inaugurated in 2011.

Click to read more >>

There Are No Clear Winners in South Sudan’s War

About 3.5 million South Sudanese have been uprooted from their homes. Families of thousands who have died are still grieving and looking for answers. Many people are starving because they cannot go to their farms. Children are not going to school.

Click to read full article >>

What’s Happening in South Sudan TODAY

Stay up to date with live coverage of the latest news and everything else you need to know about what’s happening in South Sudan today.

Click to read full article >>

Photographer’s Portrait of the World’s Youngest Country

Swiss photojournalist Dominic Nahr shares his experience in documenting South Sudan. “South Sudan is wild. It’s the bush. It’s violent, pure, and sad. And every time you go it’s different.”

Click to read full article >>

Africa Energy: War-Torn South Sudan on a Charm Offensive

The future “holds great promise and the government is committed to creating a peaceful, pro-business, environment”, says the country’s Petroleum Minister.

Click to read full article >>

Preserving South Sudan’s Historical Documents

Following independence in 2011, a new era for the South Sudan National Archive project began for the construction of a permanent National Archive Building.

Click to read full article >>

South Sudan Situation

UNHCR produces regular operational and funding updates on the South Sudan situation. The documents made available on their site are updated weekly.

Click to read full article >>

More about South Sudan, the youngest country in the world.

Let's Go

