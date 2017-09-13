Special Edition on South Sudan with Guest Curator Forest Whitaker

We start off with South Sudan – the youngest country in Africa – who marks its 6th anniversary this year. Whitaker has spent much time there through his Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), largely focusing on skills training for the country’s young women and men.
The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative established the Youth Peacemaker Network in South Sudan (YPN) as a Pilot Programme with youth from Jonglei State in 2012. This programme seeks to strengthen the leadership capacity of former child soldiers, orphans and youth impacted by conflicts and violence in South Sudan.
Let’s Help South Sudanese Youth Write Their Own History
We must think in the long term and we must not assume that South Sudan’s problems can be solved without South Sudanese themselves. Hence the importance of youth in my view: as citizens of the youngest country of the world, they have a whole page of history to write by and for themselves.
Facts & Figures
South Sudan, officially the Republic of South Sudan, is a landlocked country in Eastern Africa that gained its independence from Sudan in 2011. Home to more than 12,5 million people, Juba is the capital, and largest city in the country. Current president Salva Kiir Mayardit was inaugurated in 2011.
There Are No Clear Winners in South Sudan’s War
About 3.5 million South Sudanese have been uprooted from their homes. Families of thousands who have died are still grieving and looking for answers. Many people are starving because they cannot go to their farms. Children are not going to school.
What’s Happening in South Sudan TODAY
Photographer’s Portrait of the World’s Youngest Country
Swiss photojournalist Dominic Nahr shares his experience in documenting South Sudan. “South Sudan is wild. It’s the bush. It’s violent, pure, and sad. And every time you go it’s different.”
Africa Energy: War-Torn South Sudan on a Charm Offensive
The future “holds great promise and the government is committed to creating a peaceful, pro-business, environment”, says the country’s Petroleum Minister.
Preserving South Sudan’s Historical Documents
Following independence in 2011, a new era for the South Sudan National Archive project began for the construction of a permanent National Archive Building.
South Sudan Situation
UNHCR produces regular operational and funding updates on the South Sudan situation. The documents made available on their site are updated weekly.