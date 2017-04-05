Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke

This is our second special edition of the Africa.com Top 10 Daily news in a matter of three days. It was well understood that South Africa’s finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, was the only thing standing between South Africa and a downgrade to junk status for the country’s sovereign debt. President Zuma’s reshuffling of the cabinet, and most notably, firing of Gordhan, precipitated the global rating agency’s decision to downgrade South Africa’s debt.

In this special edition, we aim to ensure that our readers are smart about what this significant event means, and to deliver this in a quick to read format.

We bring you several perspectives on this situation: including a “from the horse’s mouth” podcast with an analyst from Standard & Poor’s, who recommended the downgrade, produced by Bloomberg; to Africa.com’s own table of the world’s countries listed by rating (see who else is in South Africa’s league with a BB rating, and who is above South Africa and who is below), to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s revised economic outlook, to radical opposition party Julius Malema’s views on the new finance minister, and more stories that unpack the implications and provide additional perspective on this important milestone in South Africa’s history.

We also afford you the opportunity to see inside the new finance minister’s personal life by bring to you a publicly available video about his extravagant wedding in 2014.