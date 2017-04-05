Message from Executive Editor, Teresa Clarke
This is our second special edition of the Africa.com Top 10 Daily news in a matter of three days. It was well understood that South Africa’s finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, was the only thing standing between South Africa and a downgrade to junk status for the country’s sovereign debt. President Zuma’s reshuffling of the cabinet, and most notably, firing of Gordhan, precipitated the global rating agency’s decision to downgrade South Africa’s debt.
In this special edition, we aim to ensure that our readers are smart about what this significant event means, and to deliver this in a quick to read format.
We bring you several perspectives on this situation: including a “from the horse’s mouth” podcast with an analyst from Standard & Poor’s, who recommended the downgrade, produced by Bloomberg; to Africa.com’s own table of the world’s countries listed by rating (see who else is in South Africa’s league with a BB rating, and who is above South Africa and who is below), to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s revised economic outlook, to radical opposition party Julius Malema’s views on the new finance minister, and more stories that unpack the implications and provide additional perspective on this important milestone in South Africa’s history.
We also afford you the opportunity to see inside the new finance minister’s personal life by bring to you a publicly available video about his extravagant wedding in 2014.
From The Horse’s Mouth
Listen to Bloomberg’s phone interview with the Standard & Poor’s analyst who made the recommendation to downgrade South Africa’s rating to junk status. In this interview, he explains the factors and thought processes that led to the decision. Length of video is approximately 4 minutes.
Reaction – What Does The New Minister Of Finance Have To Say About The Downgrade?
South Africa’s new minister of finance, Malusi Gigaba, delivers a press conference in which he reacts to the downgrade. It is easy to skim through the full hour long press conference and get a sense of his major themes, including his views on “radical economic transformation.”
So Where Does South Africa Stand In Relation To Other Countries?
Africa.com created a ranking of over 100 countries throughout the world, sorted on debt rating, so that you can see where South Africa stands with this new downgrade. Who is at the top of the list, which African country ranks higher than South Africa, who is in South Africa’s league and which countries fall beneath South Africa?
What Exactly Are The Implications?
In this detailed article, AFK Insider provides an in depth look at how rating agencies undertake their analyses and what it will take for South Africa to be removed from global bond indices.
What Can South Africa Do About The Downgrade?
US News points out that it is South Africa’s foreign currency debt that has been downgraded, not its rand based debt, and examines the work that must be done to regain investment grade status, noting that many countries take as long as ten years to recover their investment grade.
What Does This Mean For The Average South African?
South Africa’s Times Live website explains to South Africans what the downgrade means to the average citizen in terms of taxes, consumer borrowing rates, petrol and food prices, and general economic conditions.
Macro-economic Outlook For South Africa
The Economist Intelligence Unit updates its economic forecast for South Africa based on the downgrade in the country’s debt, highlighting that the event foretells broad, negative consequences for South Africa based on increased risks for patronage and corruption.
What Does Julius Malema, Head Of Opposition Party, EFF, Have To Say About The New Minister Of Finance?
Julius Malema, head of the opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters, alleges that the new minister of finance, Malusi Gigaba has undertaken acts of corruption during his tenure in government as Minister of Home Affairs.
Politics Influenced Downgrade. How Is Downgrade Influencing Politics?
The Cape Times looks at how various stakeholder in South Africa are reacting to the downgrade, and using it as leverage to force change, and how others are characterizing the downgrade as the opinion of colonial forces attempting to influence internal politics.
Bonus: Get To Know The Personal Side To South Africa’s New Finance Minister
Minister Gigaba was married in 2014 when South African Broadcasting Corporation produced this seven minute video on his extravagant wedding for over 500 guests.