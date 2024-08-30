Spain’s Leader Visits Gambia During West Africa Tour to Address Migration

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Gambia on Wednesday, as part of a West African tour aimed at curbing irregular migration to Spain’s Canary Islands. During his visit, Sánchez met with Gambian President Adama Barrow. Following their meeting, he revealed that both countries had agreed to enhance cooperation on security and legal migration. However, he did not provide details of the agreement. Sánchez Wednesday visit is the first by a Spanish prime minister to Gambia, a key departure point for migrants heading to Europe. His tour, which began in Mauritania and will continue to Senegal, seeks to strengthen security collaboration with these nations, which serve as departure points for people looking to migrate to Europe via the Canary Islands. Over 22,000 migrants, more than double last year’s figures, have traversed this route this year.



SOURCE: AP NEWS

