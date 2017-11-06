Spacecom’s AMOS-17 Satellite Successfully Completes Critical Design Review (CDR)

AMOS-17Multi-Band High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) To Service Africa from 17°E Orbital Position,Scheduled for Launch in 2019 via SpaceX Falcon-9

Spacecom (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: SCC), operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, announced today that its AMOS-17 communication satellite has successfully completed its Critical Design Review (CDR) and entered full production. Specifically designed for the African continent and scheduled for launch in early 2019,AMOS-17 will operate from 17°E to expand and strengthen Spacecom’s coverage in Africa, the Middle East and Europe. It will offer extensive Ka-band, Ku-band and C-Band HTS services, combining broad regional beams and high throughput spot beams to maximize throughput and spectral efficiency. The satellite’s in-orbit life is expected to be 19 years.

Boeing Satellite Systems International is buildingthe satellite and SpaceX will send it into orbit on a Falcon-9 launch vehicle.

David Pollack, president and CEO of Spacecom said,”AMOS-17, equipped with latest generation digital payload,represents the most advanced satellite over Africa and further delivers on ourlong-term commitment to the African market.This satellite will bring multi-band high-throughput technologies to deliver unique service capabilities not possible on traditional satellites.We areintroducing cutting edge satellite technology to Africa, that combined with our customer-centric approach, makes Spacecom the ideal choice for service providers. AMOS-17 will advanceoursupport increating adigitalSub-Sahara Africa society.”

About Spacecom:

Spacecom (Space-Communication Ltd.), operator of the AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 satellites co-located at 4°W, and AMOS-4 at 65°E, provides high-quality broadcast and communication services to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia via direct-to-home (DTH) and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), telecom operators, network integrators and government agencies.

With the additions of AMOS-17 in 2019 and AMOS-8 to the 4°W orbital position in 2020, Spacecom will further expand its reach reinforcing its position as a leading multi-regional satellite operator.

