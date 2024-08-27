South Sudan’s Upcoming Election at Risk Amid Economic and Political Struggles

South Sudan is set to hold its first national election on December 22, 2024, since gaining independence in 2011. Given its conflict-ridden history, an election presents the opportunity to move the country closer to a stable and democratic future. However, the election faces significant risks due to economic decline and political tensions. For one, the young nation is incapable of financing the electoral process as its oil revenues, responsible for 98% of its budget, continue to dwindle. The return of over one million displaced South Sudanese and an influx of refugees from Sudan have further strained resources. Secondly, deep mistrust between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar threatens the election’s integrity. These factors have caused critical preparations to lag and made the election’s feasibility doubtful. If the country is to have a successful election, there is a necessity for leadership dialogue, accelerated funding, and a robust security apparatus.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

