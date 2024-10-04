South Sudan’s President Removes National Security Service Chief

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, the long-serving head of the National Security Service (NSS), replacing him with close ally Akec Tong Aleu. Kuc had led the controversial Internal Security Bureau since the country gained independence in 2011. His removal comes weeks after South Sudan’s transitional government extended its tenure by two years and delayed elections for the second time. The move, the second election delay in as many years, drew criticism from the US and international peace guarantors, who wanted the government to stick to the previous election timeline. Analysts say the sacking reflects a power struggle within the government, with Kiir seeking to consolidate power by appointing loyalists.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

