Skip to content

South Sudan Tops IMF Projection of Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

  • Top 10 News
  • 1 min read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Sub-Saharan Africa will grow by 4.2% in 2025, up from 3.6% in 2024, despite challenges such as political instability and climate-induced environmental disasters. South Sudan is expected to lead with a remarkable 27.2% growth, rebounding from a severe contraction of -26.4%. Libya follows with a projected growth of 13.7%, driven by oil sector stability, though political risks remain. Senegal ranks third with 9.3% growth, fueled by recent advances in its hydrocarbon sector. Other notable economies include Sudan, Uganda, and Niger, each benefiting from sectoral investments and policy adjustments. Ethiopia, Rwanda, Benin, and Zambia show steady although modest growth, reflecting resilience amid fluctuating inflation rates. These forecasts underscore Africa’s economic potential, bolstered by natural resources and strategic investments, although external shocks and domestic hurdles could impact progress.

SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.