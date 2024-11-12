South Sudan Tops IMF Projection of Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Sub-Saharan Africa will grow by 4.2% in 2025, up from 3.6% in 2024, despite challenges such as political instability and climate-induced environmental disasters. South Sudan is expected to lead with a remarkable 27.2% growth, rebounding from a severe contraction of -26.4%. Libya follows with a projected growth of 13.7%, driven by oil sector stability, though political risks remain. Senegal ranks third with 9.3% growth, fueled by recent advances in its hydrocarbon sector. Other notable economies include Sudan, Uganda, and Niger, each benefiting from sectoral investments and policy adjustments. Ethiopia, Rwanda, Benin, and Zambia show steady although modest growth, reflecting resilience amid fluctuating inflation rates. These forecasts underscore Africa’s economic potential, bolstered by natural resources and strategic investments, although external shocks and domestic hurdles could impact progress.



SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS