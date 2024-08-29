South Sudan to Build New Oil Refinery with Chinese Firm

South Sudan has signed an agreement with China’s Shengli Oilfield Keer Engineering and Construction Company (Sokec) to construct a modern oil refinery and storage facilities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Sokec’s President Wu Song and Nile Petroleum Corporation’s (Nilepet) Managing Director Muhammad Lino Benjamin in Juba. Wu Song affirmed Sokec’s commitment to immediate investment in the project, while Benjamin praised the firm’s role in developing Africa’s youngest nation. After signing the agreement, the Sokec delegation inspected oil fields in Tharjiath, Unity State, to prepare for the project. The deal marks a key step in enhancing South Sudan’s oil production capabilities and operational efficiency.

SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN

