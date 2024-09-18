South Sudan: Meet the Zanunga Women’s Group, ambassadors of peacebuilding in Yambio

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is engaging local communities in Yambio, in productive activities, nurturing their potential as peace ambassadors.

With the objective of building peace, the Zanunga (meaning “wipe your tears”) Women’s Group has 50 members and was formed in collaboration with the UN peacekeeping mission’s Gender Affairs Unit to support its members at times of both challenges – like deaths and sickness – and happy occasions.

The aim of the group is to unite, build social cohesion and disseminate peace messages among women and the community at large. The group also believes that their small but regular monetary contributions will help them start small scale businesses that will generate income for the sustainability and growth of the group and its activities.

“We formed this group to wipe our tears as some of us don’t have relatives and we always come together to support each other in case someone is facing a challenge. Whenever women get together there is peace and when you are alone there is no peace. Women are the source of peace in the country. We meet twice a month and whenever we do, we contribute money to some cause. Currently we have about 200,000 SSP (approximately 40 dollars) in our account,” said Rejoice Mamundu Elinama, Chairperson of the Zanunga Women’s Group.

Leilah Abdu, a member of the group, has experience of benefitting from its small but growing cash fund.

“This group has helped me a lot. I was sick and didn’t have money to buy medication. The Zanunga Group contributed some money and delivered it to me at the hospital, and I was able to buy my medication. Now I am back home healthy and selling groundnuts I bought using the balance of the money I received. I encourage women in our area to join us in Zanunga so we can grow together, and, in the future, we will be able to build a hospital and buy things that can help us in the community, like chairs, and utensils for rent,” stressed Leilah.

For UNMISS, the work of the Zanunga women is in line with several components of its mandate, not least protecting civilians.

“Women are the backbone of peace in the community. Women are the backbone of development in the community. Women suffer more when it comes to conflict. So, their role in peacebuilding is very important and we are here to promote their activities and outreach on peacebuilding. Issues of women, peace and security, these women have touched on. We have young girls in the group, and this is also to prevent sexual gender-based violence in the community,” said Margret Joshua, a Gender Affairs Officer serving with the UN peacekeeping mission.

Ms. Joshua believes that the women’s group can also contribute to a more inclusive society.

“It is very important for women here to know their rights. First of all, their contributing to the constitution-making process is essential. They need to know also that elections are coming: what are their roles at that time? We need women to participate but their capacity to do so needs to be built.”

In the near future, as the funds of the Zanunga Women’s Group grow, its members plan to invest in small-scale businesses that, hopefully, can finance other developments that will benefit their communities.

