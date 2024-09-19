South Sudan Announces Plans to Resume Oil Production and Export

South Sudan and Sudan have agreed to resume oil production and exports, a critical move for both economies after disruptions caused by Sudan’s ongoing conflict. The deal, confirmed after talks between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and Sudanese military leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, includes restoring South Sudan’s oil exports via the damaged Jabelyn-Port Sudan pipeline. The pipeline was damaged in February 2024, leading to a halt in the exportation of oil from South Sudan. South Sudanese engineers are set to assess the readiness of the facilities, which Sudan’s Gen Burhan revealed has been repaired. However, concerns persist over its safety as much of the pipeline runs through territory controlled by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF). South Sudan, heavily reliant on oil revenues, has faced economic strain as a result of the disruption, including delayed elections and unpaid civil servants.

SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN