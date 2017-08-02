South Sudan Announces First Ever Energy Event

The Republic of South Sudan is to host the first dedicated energy and infrastructure event in the nation’s history. Organized by Africa Oil & Power and fully commissioned and endorsed by the Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Oil & Power 2017 will take place October 11-12 at Freedom Hall in Juba.

Industry experts, government officials and private sector leaders will advance discussions on the extraordinary investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure in South Sudan. H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, will deliver an opening address, followed by keynote speeches from H.E. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Minister of Petroleum, and fellow African ministers of natural resources.

“This is an historic event for South Sudan, a country that is demonstrating its commitment to peace and stability and where oil and gas are the bedrock of the economy,” said Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power. “East Africa’s only oil producer has a profound legacy in oil and gas and we are eager to work with our government partners to attract the interest of companies. We are witnessing the emergence of a country with vast potential.”

South Sudan Oil & Power will assess the security, technology and infrastructure needs for developing all segments of the industry, and how to finance, build and operate new projects. The program will also explore local content, supporting infrastructure such as roads and telecoms, gas monetization and power investment, with a focus on regional integration. With dynamic workshops, presentations, panels and keynotes, the event creates a new platform for networking and deal-making in South Sudan. Workshops on day two, led by local entrepreneurs, will examine topics of vital importance to operating in South Sudan, including security, logistics, technology and investment.

“South Sudan Oil & Power is an outstanding opportunity for our country to showcase its incredible potential in both energy and infrastructure,” said H.E. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth. “We welcome any and all visitors to discover the wealth of natural resources we have and the accommodating investment environment being created by our people.”

The conference features the participation of the major petroleum companies in the country including Nilepet, Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, as well as locally based private enterprises.

Learn more about the conference and register here.