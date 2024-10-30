Skip to content

South Africa’s Visa Deal with Ukraine Sparks Political Tensions

A visa-free agreement for Ukrainian diplomats, announced by South African Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, has ignited criticism from political circles. Schreiber, from the Democratic Alliance (DA), announced the deal without formal approval from President Cyril Ramaphosa, resulting in criticism from the presidency. Nevertheless, the minister defended the decision, citing Ukraine’s support during apartheid. Critics argue that the agreement challenges South Africa’s neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and undermines long-standing ties with Russia. The agreement reflects the schism between the African National Congress (ANC), which lost its house majority earlier this year, and its coalition partner, the DA, over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the DA has criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, President Ramaphosa recently called Russia a “valued friend.” International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has since clarified that the agreement remains unsigned, pending the conclusion of further diplomatic procedures.

SOURCE: BBC

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.