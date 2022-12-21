South Africa’s Ramaphosa Endorsed for Second Term

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) in a party leadership contest. The announcement comes at the end of the ANC National Elective Conference. Last week, Ramaphosa survived a move to start impeachment proceedings against him in a vote in parliament. The ANC parliamentary caucus largely voted last week to block an investigation into an ongoing scandal, after initial evidence found Ramaphosa could have violated his oath of office. The findings related to the theft of more than $500,000 in cash from the South African leader’s private game farm in 2020. The cash was stuffed inside a leather sofa, according to the panel investigation. The panel, led by a former chief justice, found that the crime was not reported to the police and that there was a “deliberate decision to keep the investigation secret.” After initial speculation that he would resign, Ramaphosa’s lawyers sought to challenge the panel’s findings in court. The president has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying the money was from the sale of wildlife at his Phala Phala farm.

SOURCE: CNN