South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising

Ahead of the COP27 climate crisis talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the President’s Climate Finance Task Team laid out a five-year plan of how South Africa is to transition from fossil fuel dependence towards greener energy solutions. Below, we answer some key questions about the plan.

What is the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP)?

As South Africa looks to decarbonise in line with the global need to move from polluting fossil fuels, the country is focusing on three key areas that will drive it towards a greener future. The plan is aligned with meeting the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions target range of 350-420 Mt CO2-eq (million tonnes of CO2 equivalent) by 2030.

