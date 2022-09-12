South Africa’s Blue Train Still a Firm Favourite

Luxury train travel is an altogether different experience than any other sort of holiday, and it’s still as popular as ever. International publication Travel + Leisure has listed nine luxurious sleeper car trains around the world and of course, South Africa’s Blue Train makes an appearance. With sophisticated suites, fine dining and ever-changing scenic views, it’s easy to see why tourists can’t get enough. Guests have personal butlers, room service, there are High Tea and cigar lounges and each passenger receives a Blue Train miniature gold clock and a certificate that ‘authenticates’ their experience.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

