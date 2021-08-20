South African Truck Drivers Sought After in the West

A severe shortage of truck drivers in the US has led to more companies bringing in drivers from abroad. Craig Fuller, the founder and chief executive of the data and information firm Freightwave, told Bloomberg that companies are increasingly turning to drivers from South Africa and Canada as workers from those countries can often speak English, making it easier to get the necessary license. This was echoed by Arnoux Mare, chief executive of Innovative Solutions Group, who told RSG that this was not a new trend and that South Africans have been in demand for several years. Mare’s company specialises in outsourcing work functions including hiring logistics and drivers for companies and he has also employed local drivers to drive for international companies. He added that the trend was not limited to the US, with South Africans also sought after in Europe in countries such as England.SOURCE: BUSNESS TECH