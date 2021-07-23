South African Superstar Shimza, Remixes Amapiano

Not one to slow down, South African superstar producer and DJ, Shimza takes on the instant classic Amapiano single, ‘Vula Mlomo’ from Musa Keys that features non-other than Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi on Jetblack Music.
LISTEN: Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza’s Remix)
The original has already skyrocketed through the charts and now it’s time for the remix to make waves. With a steadfast Afro-tech lead, an addictive rhythm section and a poignant vocal line that pulsates through this beautifully encapsulated take on the original, it just goes to show the true power of cross-genre collaboration and Shimza’s production prowess.
Musa Keys ‘Vula Mlomo’ feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza Remix) – available everywhere – July 30th 2021 via Jetblack Music
TRACKLIST
01: Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza Remix) [EDIT]
02: Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza Remix)
