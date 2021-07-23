South African Superstar Shimza, Remixes Amapiano

Music / July 23, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Not one to slow down, South African superstar producer and DJ, Shimza takes on the instant classic Amapiano single, ‘Vula Mlomo’ from Musa Keys that features non-other than Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi on Jetblack Music.

LISTEN: Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza’s Remix)

The original has already skyrocketed through the charts and now it’s time for the remix to make waves. With a steadfast Afro-tech lead, an addictive rhythm section and a poignant vocal line that pulsates through this beautifully encapsulated take on the original, it just goes to show the true power of cross-genre collaboration and Shimza’s production prowess.

Musa Keys ‘Vula Mlomo’ feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza Remix) – available everywhere – July 30th 2021 via Jetblack Music

TRACKLIST

01: Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza Remix) [EDIT]

02:  Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi (Shimza Remix)

FIND SHIMZA ONLINE:

SOUNDCLOUD

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

FIND JETBLACK MUSIC ONLINE:

SOUNDCLOUD

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here