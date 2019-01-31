By Kieron Monks African penguins are among the smaller breeds, known for their irregular markings and loud voices. The species is also in sharp decline, from a population of more than one million at the beginning of the 20th century to just 55,000 in 2010 – when they were declared endangered.

South African bioscientist Patrick Siyambulela Mafunda learned of the birds’ plight while researching options for his PhD at the University of the Western Cape (UWC). He discussed the major challenges of conservation with supervisors and arrived at a novel approach: In-vitro fertilization (IVF).

“What pushed me was knowing this was the only African penguin species we have,” says Mafunda. “Preserving a genetic pool could be vital.”

There was another incentive. While similar experiments had been conducted with other species, Mafunda knew of no other effort to artificially inseminate an African penguin. He could be the first.

Massage technique The research proved labor-intensive and required the scientist and his collaborators to get their hands dirty. The first stage was to study the reproductive organs of dead birds to develop an understanding of their biological cycles. Next came the more challenging assignment of extracting sperm from live penguins. Mufunda had developed an abdominal massage technique for this purpose, to be conducted during breeding season when the penguins were at their most virile. This delicate task was to be performed by staff at Cape Town’s Two Oceans Aquarium. “The handlers work with the penguins every day, so the penguins react better to them,” says Mafunda. “They are not known for being friendly.” The process was complicated by the penguins’ desires. If the birds had already found a partner to mate with, they would not play ball with human handlers. But over several breeding seasons, Mafunda was able to collect sufficient sperm samples, which he rushed to the UWC labs for preservation and quality analysis. He cross-checked the samples against blood and fecal tissue to build up a detailed picture of the birds’ hormonal processes.