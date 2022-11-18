South African Police Nab Notorious Israeli Gang Leader

A man reputed to be one of Israel’s most wanted gang leaders has been arrested during a raid on a home in an affluent Johannesburg suburb where South African authorities said they also found guns, drugs and a van equipped for torture. South African police said on Thursday that the 46-year-old Israeli was a member of the Abergil gang, which deals in drug trafficking and extortion, and that he was wanted in Israel for several attempted murders. The suspect has been on Interpol’s wanted list since 2015 and hid out in South Africa for several years, police said. Seven others were arrested in the raid, according to the statement. According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is wanted over incidents in 2003 and 2004. He is accused of placing an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel on two separate occasions. As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries. The Abergil gang has been linked to two brothers who in 2011 were extradited to the US to face murder, money laundering and drug dealing charges.

SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK