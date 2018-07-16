South African Consumer Spending Contributes To Healthy Rise In Retail Sales Growth

Total South African retail sales for May 2018 grew by three percent year-on-year excluding the effects of inflation, compared to the 3.1 percent year-on-year growth recorded in May 2017. This is according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse May 2018 report, which provides a macro-economic analysis of retail spending trends in South Africa.

The report shows that inflation in South Africa continued to moderate in May 2018, marking the 17th consecutive month that inflation contributed a declining proportion to overall retail sales growth. Total retail sales growth, including the effects of inflation, grew 5.6 percent year-on-year, meaning that higher prices contributed only 2.6 percentage points to total growth.

The year-on-year increases in total retail spending, both including and excluding the effects of inflation, are the lowest recorded yet in 2018. This still reflects a healthy outcome for the month since it builds on strong performance in May last year, which showed 2017’s highest monthly retail sales growth including inflation and its fourth-highest monthly growth excluding the effects of inflation.

The general dealer sector once again underperformed the rest of the retail market. General dealer sales volumes, excluding the effects of inflation, declined 3.5 percent year-on-year for May 2018. Including the effects of inflation, general dealer sales increased 3.2 percent year-on-year.

Inflation contributed 6.7 percentage points to general dealer sales growth for the month. This compares to the 7 percent inflation contributed to growth in April 2018. Food price inflation is declining, but high unemployment and low wage growth appear to be affecting the general dealer sector of the retail market more severely than others.

Pharmaceutical, medical goods, cosmetics and toiletry sales volume excluding the effects of inflation grew 6 percent year-on-on-year for May 2018 – the highest growth rate in 2018. Inflation contributed 3.6 percentage points to growth in this sector.

Sarah Quinlan, Senior Vice President of Market Insights Mastercard, commented, “The South African consumer is cautiously managing cashflow, diverting some savings from lower food prices to spending on items like cosmetics and toiletries. Though there has been a moderation of inflationary pressures in many economic sectors, a small uptick in oil prices in May, high unemployment and low wage growth continue to restrain spending.”

Quinlan added, “We will continue to track factors like oil prices, private sector credit, impact of currency changes and the global trade situation. If those start to ease, we would expect a rise in retail sales in the future. However, a strengthening US dollar could negatively impact the economy by increasing inflationary pressures, something we will be watching for in the future.”