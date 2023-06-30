South African Company Lexie Hearing Named on TIME100 Most Influential Companies List

Developed by hearX Group and a market leader in US hearing healthcare, Lexie Hearing is on the list, alongside fellow African companies M-KOPA Solar and Zipline as well as many famous global names such as SpaceX, Apple and Stripe. Developed by hearX Group, an impact-driven company that has provided over two million hearing tests in 191 countries globally, Lexie’s OTC hearing aids help make hearing care more affordable and accessible. Available in more than 12,000 stores across the US for a fraction of the cost of prescription hearing aids, the devices are helping people take control of their hearing and shaping the future of hearing health.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA