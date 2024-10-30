South Africa to Revoke Beauty Queen’s National ID in Nationality Dispute

South African authorities have announced that they are revoking the identity documents of Chidimma Adetshina, the beauty queen who recently won Miss Universe Nigeria, amid a nationality dispute. Adetshina initially competed as a Miss South Africa finalist but withdrew after questions arose about her eligibility due to her Nigerian and Mozambican heritage. Around the same time, South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs claimed that Adetshina’s mother may have fraudulently acquired citizenship, sparking a xenophobic backlash against the beauty queen. On Tuesday, Home Affairs officials told a parliamentary committee that both mother and daughter missed the deadline to defend their eligibility, leading to the decision to withdraw her travel and identity documents. They also mentioned that they had referred the case to the Hawks, a police unit for serious crimes.



SOURCE: BBC