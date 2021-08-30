South Africa to Host Africa’s First Ever Travel and Tourism Summit

The hybrid summit, which coincides with Tourism Month in South Africa, is set to take place from 19 to 21 September 2021. The summit aims to be a catalyst for engagement on the current state of tourism on the African continent. Speaking ahead of the summit, Acting SA Tourism CEO, Sthembiso Dlamini said taking into account challenges facing the global tourism industry, Africa’s Travel and Tourism Summit will, through various engagement sessions, gather the tourism sector to share insights and ideas to explore collaborative efforts that can lead to recovery. With an array of issues currently facing the sector, Dlamini said the summit aims to attract African community delegates, African Tourism Ministers, industry associations, tourism boards, destination marketing organisations, as well as various partners across the tourism value chain.
SOURCE: SABC NEWS