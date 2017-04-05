Africa.com created a ranking of over 100 countries throughout the world, sorted on debt rating, so that you can see where South Africa stands with this new downgrade. Who is at the top of the list, which African country ranks higher than South Africa, who is in South Africa’s league and which countries fall beneath South Africa?
|Country
|Rating
|Outlook
|Date
|Australia
|AAA
|Negative
|2016-07-06
|Canada
|AAA
|Stable
|2002-07-29
|Denmark
|AAA
|Stable
|2001-02-27
|Germany
|AAA
|Stable
|2012-01-13
|Hong Kong
|AAA
|Negative
|2016-03-31
|Liechtenstein
|AAA
|Stable
|2016-02-26
|Luxembourg
|AAA
|Stable
|2013-01-14
|Netherlands
|AAA
|Stable
|2015-11-20
|Norway
|AAA
|Stable
|1990-11-08
|Singapore
|AAA
|Stable
|1995-03-06
|Sweden
|AAA
|Stable
|2004-02-16
|Switzerland
|AAA
|Stable
|1989-06-26
|Austria
|AA+
|Stable
|2013-01-29
|Finland
|AA+
|Stable
|2016-09-16
|Isle of Man
|AA+
|Stable
|2011-11-29
|United States
|AA+
|Stable
|2013-06-10
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|AA
|Stable
|2012-02-20
|Belgium
|AA
|Stable
|2014-02-28
|European Union
|AA
|Stable
|2016-06-30
|France
|AA
|Stable
|2016-10-21
|Kuwait
|AA
|Stable
|2011-07-20
|New Zealand
|AA
|Stable
|2011-11-29
|Qatar
|AA
|Negative
|2017-03-03
|South Korea
|AA
|Stable
|2016-08-07
|United Kingdom
|AA
|Negative
|2016-06-27
|Chile
|AA-
|Positive
|2012-12-26
|China
|AA-
|Negative
|2016-03-31
|Czech Republic
|AA-
|Stable
|2011-08-24
|Estonia
|AA-
|Stable
|2012-10-19
|Guernsey
|AA-
|Stable
|2016-07-08
|Taiwan
|AA-
|Stable
|2010-06-10
|Bermuda
|A+
|Stable
|2015-04-28
|Ireland
|A+
|Stable
|2015-06-05
|Israel
|A+
|Stable
|2011-09-09
|Japan
|A+
|Stable
|2015-09-16
|Slovakia
|A+
|Stable
|2015-07-31
|Iceland
|A
|Stable
|2017-03-17
|Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
|A
|Stable
|2014-10-13
|Sharjah, UAE
|A
|Negative
|2016-08-05
|Slovenia
|A
|Positive
|2016-12-16
|Botswana
|A-
|Negative
|2016-04-29
|Curacao
|A-
|Stable
|2013-06-14
|Latvia
|A-
|Stable
|2014-05-30
|Lithuania
|A-
|Stable
|2014-04-11
|Malaysia
|A-
|Stable
|2008-05-15
|Malta
|A-
|Stable
|2016-10-14
|Saudi Arabia
|A-
|Stable
|2016-02-17
|Trinidad and Tobago
|A-
|Negative
|2016-04-22
|Aruba
|BBB+
|Stable
|2014-07-20
|Mexico
|BBB+
|Negative
|2016-08-23
|Peru
|BBB+
|Stable
|2013-08-19
|Poland
|BBB+
|Stable
|2016-12-02
|Spain
|BBB+
|Stable
|2015-10-02
|Thailand
|BBB+
|Stable
|2010-12-09
|Colombia
|BBB
|Negative
|2016-02-16
|Panama
|BBB
|Stable
|2012-07-02
|Philippines
|BBB
|Stable
|2014-05-08
|Uruguay
|BBB
|Negative
|2016-06-06
|Andorra
|BBB-
|Stable
|2016-07-29
|French Polynesia
|BBB-
|Stable
|2016-05-06
|Hungary
|BBB-
|Stable
|2016-09-16
|India
|BBB-
|Stable
|2014-09-26
|Italy
|BBB-
|Stable
|2014-12-05
|Kazakhstan
|BBB-
|Negative
|2016-02-17
|Montserrat
|BBB-
|Stable
|2011-09-02
|Morocco
|BBB-
|Stable
|2015-06-06
|Oman
|BBB-
|Negative
|2016-11-11
|Romania
|BBB-
|Stable
|2014-05-16
|South Africa
|BB+
|Negative
|2017-04-03
|Azerbaijan
|BB+
|Negative
|2016-07-29
|Bahamas
|BB+
|Stable
|2016-12-20
|Bulgaria
|BB+
|Stable
|2014-12-12
|Cyprus
|BB+
|Stable
|2017-03-17
|Indonesia
|BB+
|Positive
|2015-05-21
|Portugal
|BB+
|Stable
|2015-09-18
|Russia
|BB+
|Positive
|2017-03-17
|Bolivia
|BB
|Stable
|2014-05-16
|Brazil
|BB
|Negative
|2016-02-17
|Croatia
|BB
|Stable
|2016-12-16
|Guatemala
|BB
|Negative
|2016-10-27
|Paraguay
|BB
|Stable
|2016-06-15
|Turkey
|BB
|Stable
|2016-11-14
|Bahrain
|BB-
|Stable
|2016-12-09
|Bangladesh
|BB-
|Stable
|2010-04-05
|Costa Rica
|BB-
|Negative
|2016-02-25
|Dominican Republic
|BB-
|Stable
|2015-05-20
|Georgia
|BB-
|Stable
|2011-11-22
|Jordan
|BB-
|Negative
|2016-04-22
|Macedonia
|BB-
|Stable
|2013-05-24
|Serbia
|BB-
|Positive
|2016-12-16
|Vietnam
|BB-
|Stable
|2012-06-06
|Albania
|B+
|Stable
|2012-02-20
|Cook Islands
|B+
|Stable
|2011-12-14
|Fiji
|B+
|Stable
|2015-05-01
|Honduras
|B+
|Positive
|2016-07-18
|Kenya
|B+
|Stable
|2016-10-14
|Montenegro
|B+
|Negative
|2016-03-13
|Nicaragua
|B+
|Stable
|2016-02-11
|Papua New Guinea
|B+
|Negative
|2015-10-08
|Senegal
|B+
|Stable
|2013-07-05
|Sri Lanka
|B+
|Negative
|2016-03-10
|Suriname
|B+
|Negative
|2016-04-25
|Angola
|B
|Stable
|2016-02-12
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|B
|Stable
|2012-03-28
|Cameroon
|B
|Stable
|2012-02-20
|Cape Verde
|B
|Stable
|2016-10-07
|Ecuador
|B
|Stable
|2015-08-12
|Ethiopia
|B
|Stable
|2014-05-09
|Jamaica
|B
|Stable
|2015-06-04
|Nigeria
|B
|Stable
|2016-09-16
|Pakistan
|B
|Stable
|2016-10-31
|Rwanda
|B
|Stable
|2016-09-09
|Uganda
|B
|Stable
|2014-01-17
|Zambia
|B
|Negative
|2016-03-18
|Argentina
|B-
|Stable
|2016-05-06
|Belarus
|B-
|Stable
|2013-10-18
|Burkina Faso
|B-
|Positive
|2016-05-27
|Congo, D. R.
|B-
|Negative
|2016-02-05
|Congo, Republic
|B-
|Stable
|2016-08-09
|Egypt
|B-
|Stable
|2016-11-11
|El Salvador
|B-
|Negative
|2016-12-08
|Ghana
|B-
|Stable
|2014-10-24
|Greece
|B-
|Stable
|2016-01-22
|Iraq
|B-
|Stable
|2015-09-03
|Lebanon
|B-
|Stable
|2016-09-02
|Mongolia
|B-
|Stable
|2016-08-19
|Ukraine
|B-
|Stable
|2015-10-19
|Barbados
|CCC+
|Negative
|2016-09-23
|Belize
|CCC+
|Negative
|2016-11-14
|Venezuela
|CCC
|Negative
|2015-02-09
|Mozambique
|D
|Negative
|2017-01-18