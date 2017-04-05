Africa.com created a ranking of over 100 countries throughout the world, sorted on debt rating, so that you can see where South Africa stands with this new downgrade.  Who is at the top of the list, which African country ranks higher than South Africa, who is in South Africa’s league and which countries fall beneath South Africa?

Country Rating Outlook Date
Australia AAA Negative 2016-07-06
Canada AAA Stable 2002-07-29
Denmark AAA Stable 2001-02-27
Germany AAA Stable 2012-01-13
Hong Kong AAA Negative 2016-03-31
Liechtenstein AAA Stable 2016-02-26
Luxembourg AAA Stable 2013-01-14
Netherlands AAA Stable 2015-11-20
Norway AAA Stable 1990-11-08
Singapore AAA Stable 1995-03-06
Sweden AAA Stable 2004-02-16
Switzerland AAA Stable 1989-06-26
Austria AA+ Stable 2013-01-29
Finland AA+ Stable 2016-09-16
Isle of Man AA+ Stable 2011-11-29
United States AA+ Stable 2013-06-10
Abu Dhabi, UAE AA Stable 2012-02-20
Belgium AA Stable 2014-02-28
European Union AA Stable 2016-06-30
France AA Stable 2016-10-21
Kuwait AA Stable 2011-07-20
New Zealand AA Stable 2011-11-29
Qatar AA Negative 2017-03-03
South Korea AA Stable 2016-08-07
United Kingdom AA Negative 2016-06-27
Chile AA- Positive 2012-12-26
China AA- Negative 2016-03-31
Czech Republic AA- Stable 2011-08-24
Estonia AA- Stable 2012-10-19
Guernsey AA- Stable 2016-07-08
Taiwan AA- Stable 2010-06-10
Bermuda A+ Stable 2015-04-28
Ireland A+ Stable 2015-06-05
Israel A+ Stable 2011-09-09
Japan A+ Stable 2015-09-16
Slovakia A+ Stable 2015-07-31
Iceland A Stable 2017-03-17
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE A Stable 2014-10-13
Sharjah, UAE A Negative 2016-08-05
Slovenia A Positive 2016-12-16
Botswana A- Negative 2016-04-29
Curacao A- Stable 2013-06-14
Latvia A- Stable 2014-05-30
Lithuania A- Stable 2014-04-11
Malaysia A- Stable 2008-05-15
Malta A- Stable 2016-10-14
Saudi Arabia A- Stable 2016-02-17
Trinidad and Tobago A- Negative 2016-04-22
Aruba BBB+ Stable 2014-07-20
Mexico BBB+ Negative 2016-08-23
Peru BBB+ Stable 2013-08-19
Poland BBB+ Stable 2016-12-02
Spain BBB+ Stable 2015-10-02
Thailand BBB+ Stable 2010-12-09
Colombia BBB Negative 2016-02-16
Panama BBB Stable 2012-07-02
Philippines BBB Stable 2014-05-08
Uruguay BBB Negative 2016-06-06
Andorra BBB- Stable 2016-07-29
French Polynesia BBB- Stable 2016-05-06
Hungary BBB- Stable 2016-09-16
India BBB- Stable 2014-09-26
Italy BBB- Stable 2014-12-05
Kazakhstan BBB- Negative 2016-02-17
Montserrat BBB- Stable 2011-09-02
Morocco BBB- Stable 2015-06-06
Oman BBB- Negative 2016-11-11
Romania BBB- Stable 2014-05-16
South Africa BB+ Negative 2017-04-03
Azerbaijan BB+ Negative 2016-07-29
Bahamas BB+ Stable 2016-12-20
Bulgaria BB+ Stable 2014-12-12
Cyprus BB+ Stable 2017-03-17
Indonesia BB+ Positive 2015-05-21
Portugal BB+ Stable 2015-09-18
Russia BB+ Positive 2017-03-17
Bolivia BB Stable 2014-05-16
Brazil BB Negative 2016-02-17
Croatia BB Stable 2016-12-16
Guatemala BB Negative 2016-10-27
Paraguay BB Stable 2016-06-15
Turkey BB Stable 2016-11-14
Bahrain BB- Stable 2016-12-09
Bangladesh BB- Stable 2010-04-05
Costa Rica BB- Negative 2016-02-25
Dominican Republic BB- Stable 2015-05-20
Georgia BB- Stable 2011-11-22
Jordan BB- Negative 2016-04-22
Macedonia BB- Stable 2013-05-24
Serbia BB- Positive 2016-12-16
Vietnam BB- Stable 2012-06-06
Albania B+ Stable 2012-02-20
Cook Islands B+ Stable 2011-12-14
Fiji B+ Stable 2015-05-01
Honduras B+ Positive 2016-07-18
Kenya B+ Stable 2016-10-14
Montenegro B+ Negative 2016-03-13
Nicaragua B+ Stable 2016-02-11
Papua New Guinea B+ Negative 2015-10-08
Senegal B+ Stable 2013-07-05
Sri Lanka B+ Negative 2016-03-10
Suriname B+ Negative 2016-04-25
Angola B Stable 2016-02-12
Bosnia and Herzegovina B Stable 2012-03-28
Cameroon B Stable 2012-02-20
Cape Verde B Stable 2016-10-07
Ecuador B Stable 2015-08-12
Ethiopia B Stable 2014-05-09
Jamaica B Stable 2015-06-04
Nigeria B Stable 2016-09-16
Pakistan B Stable 2016-10-31
Rwanda B Stable 2016-09-09
Uganda B Stable 2014-01-17
Zambia B Negative 2016-03-18
Argentina B- Stable 2016-05-06
Belarus B- Stable 2013-10-18
Burkina Faso B- Positive 2016-05-27
Congo, D. R. B- Negative 2016-02-05
Congo, Republic B- Stable 2016-08-09
Egypt B- Stable 2016-11-11
El Salvador B- Negative 2016-12-08
Ghana B- Stable 2014-10-24
Greece B- Stable 2016-01-22
Iraq B- Stable 2015-09-03
Lebanon B- Stable 2016-09-02
Mongolia B- Stable 2016-08-19
Ukraine B- Stable 2015-10-19
Barbados CCC+ Negative 2016-09-23
Belize CCC+ Negative 2016-11-14
Venezuela CCC Negative 2015-02-09
Mozambique D Negative 2017-01-18