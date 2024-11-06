South Africa Shuts Key Border with Mozambique Over Election Protests

South Africa has temporarily closed its Lebombo border crossing with Mozambique following violent protests over Mozambique’s contested presidential election. Tensions erupted last month after Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo was declared the winner with 71% of the vote, sparking violent clashes that have led to at least 18 fatalities, according to Human Rights Watch. Protesters on the Mozambican side reportedly set vehicles and buildings, including an immigration office, ablaze, prompting South African authorities to prioritize safety and suspend border operations. South Africa’s border management agency has also deployed additional security forces to the region to prevent the unrest from spilling into the country. Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane has since gone into hiding, citing fears for his life. Meanwhile, a general strike called by Mondlane persists, despite the prime minister’s call for Mozambicans to return to work.

SOURCE: BBC