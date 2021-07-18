South Africa is facing its worst unrest since apartheid. What originally started as protests over the arrest and jailing of former President Jacob Zuma shifted to violence and anger over the country’s dire social and economic issues. Now a clean-up operation is underway after days of looting of shopping centers and businesses that disrupted supply chains and transport links. The government has deployed security forces to contain tensions in several provinces. More than 100 people have been killed and over 2,000 arrested. A week after protests started, president Cyril Ramaphosa visited the affected sites and says the economy has been hit hard. Now, there are fears of food and fuel shortages.
South Africa: More than 100 Dead in Worst Unrest since Apartheid
