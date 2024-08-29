South Africa – Media Statement: Committee on Youth and Persons with Disabilities Engages with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) on Its Annual Performance Plan

The Portfolio Committee on Women Youth and Persons With Disabilities received a briefing today from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) on its annual performance plan (APP) and budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

The committee heard that for the 2024/25 financial year, the budget allocation for the Department for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is R791.3 million. The budget includes a significant portion earmarked for youth development programmes, although it reflects a decrease from the previous year’s budget. The APP outlines specific targets, including support of youth-owned enterprises, job creation and the facilitation of skills development programmes.

The committee praised the comprehensive presentation provided by the NYDA and commended their ongoing efforts to address the challenges facing South Africa’s young people.

Throughout the discussions during the meeting, several important themes emerged. Firstly, there was consensus among committee members about the urgent need to address the high levels of youth unemployment. Many members highlighted the importance of aligning education systems with the demands of the job market. The committee believes entrepreneurial skills should be integrated into the school curriculum to better prepare young people for future employment opportunities.

The committee had concerns about the accessibility of NYDA services, particularly in rural areas. Committee members said it is crucial for the agency to enhance outreach efforts to ensure that young people, especially those from marginalised communities, have access to vital information and resources that the NYDA has to offer. Members suggested exploring partnerships with local organisations and using mobile units to reach young people who may face transportation barriers.

Regarding the NYDA’s budget, members of the committee noted discrepancies between the agency’s reported allocations and the figures obtained from the National Treasury. This discrepancy warrants closer scrutiny to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of resources. Furthermore, the committee recognised the significant reduction in funding for various programmes and indicated that it is eager to understand how the NYDA plans to sustain its initiatives under these financial constraints.

The committee noted in the presentation that the upcoming financial year marks the last for additional funding of R250 million for the National Youth Service programme, which raises questions about the long-term sustainability of such initiatives.

The committee also inquired about the effectiveness of the NYDA’s programmes, specifically regarding the distinction between job opportunities created and actual long-term employment. The committee indicated that it is keen to understand the sectors that have benefited most from these opportunities and the sustainability of the jobs created.

Additionally, the issue of inclusivity for persons with disabilities within the NYDA’s programmes was highlighted. While the NYDA has made strides in developing a disability strategy, the committee encourages further efforts to ensure that programmes cater to the diverse needs of all young people, including those with disabilities.

Finally, the committee expressed a desire for more detailed reporting on the performance of board members and the mechanisms in place for evaluating their contributions. It is essential that we hold ourselves accountable and ensure that our leadership remains effective in driving the NYDA’s mission forward.

The committee’s Chairperson, Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa, said: “The committee is committed to supporting the NYDA in its mandate to empower young people across South Africa. We look forward to continued engagements that will enhance our collective efforts to address youth unemployment and promote socio-economic development,” she said.

