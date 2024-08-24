South Africa: Government commits to improving living and economic conditions in Ekurhuleni

Government has undertaken to improve living conditions and broaden economic opportunities in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality following appeals by residents to President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of the national and provincial executive and local government leadership.

Current and planned interventions to achieve social and economic upliftment range from expanded support for small businesses and security of tenure for people living and working on farms, to repairs to major roadways that serve as economic arteries and intensified efforts to spare communities from crime.

Government set out its plans for the district during an engagement with residents and stakeholder groups at the first District Development Model Presidential Imbizo undertaken by the Government of National Unity on Friday, 23 August 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the engagement at the Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan under the theme “Enhancing cooperative governance and integrated delivery.”

The event allowed scores of residents to raise issues and make suggestions publicly to government leaders while President Ramaphosa called on members of national, provincial and local government to respond at once.

Residents and organisational representatives raised a variety of service delivery issues, such as unemployment, lack of housing, agriculture funding, shortages of water and illegal businesses.

During this interaction, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and other leaders outlined efforts address these matters and to improve economic prospects more broadly in the district.

Mayor Xhakaza assured residents the city’s Water and Sanitation Department was working tirelessly to ensure municipal services were reliable and sustainable.

The department has been allocated R590 million in 2024/25 for key projects including R30 million for a new 30Ml reservoir in Germiston; R15 million for the construction of a new sewer pipeline at Pomona and R10 million for a new water pipeline in Nigel.

To mitigate the challenge the city power cuts and load reduction the City has undertaken to install backup generators at 21 water supply infrastructure sites such as reservoirs and pump stations. Some sites where the backup generators installed include Sunward Park, Tsakane and Germiston reservoirs.

In partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and National government, the City has undertaken mega human settlement projects, which are at various stages of pre-planning and construction.

The City has provided hundreds of serviced sites or stands that feature permanent infrastructure such as water, electricity and sanitation and are ready for top structures for integrated human settlements, and the development of transport services.

Ekurhuleni is implementing a range of housing projects and related infrastructure totalling just under half a billion rand at Brakpan Old Location, Esselen Park, John Dube, Helderwyk, Birchleigh, Leeuwpoort, Daggafontein and Palm Ridge.

Other actions under way and in the pipeline in the district include public employment projects such as the Vala Zonke pothole repair initiative; the opening in the coming weeks of a shared facility that will bring together small businesses under one roof; the revival of dormant industrial parks, and the provision of solar panels to needy residents in an initiative that has the potential to create 30 000 jobs.

Residents were also informed by Ministers of the fast-tracking of land claims totalling R53 million as well as a new water pump station that will relieve shortages in the district.

As part of the build-up to the Imbizo, Minister of Transport Ms Barbara Creecy paid an oversight visit to the rehabilitation work construction crews are performing on 14km of the R21 freeway.

Preceding the Imbizo was a series of build-up activities led by Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MECs and Mayors, across the Ekurhuleni Municipality and the Gauteng Province.

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mr Mzwanele Nyhontsho presented title deeds to land tenure beneficiaries who now have security on land bought by government at a cost of R12 million.

Residents, businesses and organisations attending the Imbizo had access to a range of onsite services offered by various government departments and agencies and non-governmental partners.

Exhibitors at the service fair ranged from the Department of Home Affairs and funders for small businesses, to organisations that help people who are affected by substance abuse disorder.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the openness with which residents had shared their experiences and ideas with government and the President emphasised the administration’s focus on job creation through partnership with the private sector.

The President also assured residents that government will attend to housing shortages and will step up the fight against crime.

On the eve of September as Public Service Month, the President called on public servants to deliver the upliftment of the people of Ekurhuleni.

