Skip to content

South Africa and the UK Sign New Agreements to Strengthen Trade and Defense

The UK and South Africa have signed bilateral agreements in Cape Town, with a focus on enhancing collaboration on trade and defense. The agreements were signed by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, with both expressing mutual commitment to deepening ties. During their meeting, Lammy emphasized the UK’s long-standing support for African representation on the UN Security Council, noting his interest in gauging the stance of other Council members, particularly Russia and China. For his part, Lamola highlighted the enduring “bonds of friendship” between the UK and South Africa but noted that trade and investment have slowed, partially due to the pandemic.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.