Soundtrack of a Coup: The Revival of Pro-Military Music in Niger                                      

Music is a reflection of the times, so it comes as no surprise that Niger’s airwaves have suddenly been filled all manner of pro-military music. Since the July 26 coup in which generals toppled the democratically elected president, there has been a resurgence of pro-military propaganda, including a new wave of songs and videos geared toward today’s screen-obsessed population. In interviews, a dozen artists, academics and entertainment executives plugged into the Nigerien music scene said that what could be seen as a paradox in the West — an outpouring of new videos and music under military rule — made sense in a country with a long history of griot culture, where storytellers and keepers of oral history praised figures of authority. Fear and respect toward the military are also deeply entrenched within the society, analysts said.

THE NEW YORK TIMES