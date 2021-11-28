Soraia Ramos Wants to Take Cape Verde to the World

Top 10 News / November 28, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

She’s yet to release her first album, but Soraia Ramos has attracted a huge online following thanks to her soulful fusion of Cape Verdean kizomba music and R&B. Born in Portugal, she was captivated by the sounds of Cape Verde when visiting her parents’ homeland, and she’s on a mission to bring it to entire world. Self-conscious of her capabilities, Soraia was rather a shy girl before her first steps on music. It was her aunt who gave her a first push to grab the mic after signing her up for the music contest Vozes da Diáspora in 2009. Soraia won first place in her second attempt, and started to make a buzz among the Cape Verdean community in Europe with the help of low-budget music videos she and her family recorded.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

