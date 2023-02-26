Some of the Continent’s Best Destination Events Currently Open for Entries    

The 22km Seychelles Nature Trail run will take place on the wild trails and coastlines of Mahé and offers “an opportunity to connect with nature, disconnect from the modern world, and experience an unforgettable moment in one of the most beautiful places on the planet”. Serengeti Girls Run is now in its sixth year and attracts women of all fitness levels who want to experience running through some of Tanzania’s most pristine and iconic ecosystems. And a healthy dose of Singita luxury. Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in northern Kenya hosts an annual marathon through its wildlife-rich reserve. Lewa Safari Marathon offers three distances and attracts participants from around the world who want to run through stretches known for their healthy predator populations.



BUSINESS INSIDER